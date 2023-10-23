0
Gaza Attack Marks Israel’s Political Suicide: Iranian Defense Minister

In a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Ashtiani said the Israeli regime has violated all rules of war and human rights in its recent brutal strikes on Gaza.

He noted that the Zionist regime has in fact committed political suicide by launching the attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Iranian defense minister also condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the airports of Damascus and Aleppo that have killed and wounded a number of Syrian officers and civilians.

“The purpose of the Zionist regime in these attacks (on Syria) is to send the message that the regime is capable of giving serious responses at all fronts, while this regime is more fragile and flimsier than the images it has created,” he added.

The Iranian minister finally lauded Syria and Iraq for adopting independent stances against the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime.

For his part, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas said the Zionist regime’s strikes on the airports of Aleppo and Damascus reveal its domestic weakness, particularly in the battlefield.

He also empathized that Syria will stand against the criminal Israeli regime for the sake of the cause of Palestine.

At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed and more than 14,000 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.

Some 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours alone.
