Backing Israel Lays Bare Western Racism: Iranian President

Islam Times - The president of Iran decried the support for the Zionist regime’s vicious crimes against Gaza as the very epitome of Western racism and colonialism.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister of Niger Bakary Yaou Sangare, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the Western governments’ hegemonic policies in modern history.He noted that the crimes the Zionist regime is currently committing against the Gaza Strip and the supports from the Western states for these Israeli atrocities lay bare the true image of Western racism and colonialism.The Iranian president also hailed Niger’s struggle for independence against the hegemonic policies of Europeans as a sign that Africa has truly discarded colonialism.“Endurance and perseverance in the course of achieving the goals and maintaining unity and integrity is the key to success in gaining independence and freedom,” Raisi told the Nigerien diplomat.He then pointed to Iran’s precious experiences and capabilities obtained during the past four decades, expressing the country’s readiness for cooperation with Niger in “profitable economic fields”.For his part, Sangare lauded Iran’s progress in various areas.He noted that he has visited Tehran to strengthen Niger’s friendly ties and promote cooperation with Iran.The meeting came against a backdrop of relentless Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and thousands of others wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.