0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 05:29

Backing Israel Lays Bare Western Racism: Iranian President

Story Code : 1091158
Backing Israel Lays Bare Western Racism: Iranian President
In a meeting with Foreign Minister of Niger Bakary Yaou Sangare, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the Western governments’ hegemonic policies in modern history.

He noted that the crimes the Zionist regime is currently committing against the Gaza Strip and the supports from the Western states for these Israeli atrocities lay bare the true image of Western racism and colonialism.

The Iranian president also hailed Niger’s struggle for independence against the hegemonic policies of Europeans as a sign that Africa has truly discarded colonialism.

“Endurance and perseverance in the course of achieving the goals and maintaining unity and integrity is the key to success in gaining independence and freedom,” Raisi told the Nigerien diplomat.

He then pointed to Iran’s precious experiences and capabilities obtained during the past four decades, expressing the country’s readiness for cooperation with Niger in “profitable economic fields”.

For his part, Sangare lauded Iran’s progress in various areas.

He noted that he has visited Tehran to strengthen Niger’s friendly ties and promote cooperation with Iran.

The meeting came against a backdrop of relentless Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and thousands of others wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023
UNICEF Decries
UNICEF Decries 'Staggering' Child Casualties in Gaza
25 October 2023
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
25 October 2023
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
24 October 2023
'No Chance' Emergent Multipolar World Will Accept New US-Led World Order
24 October 2023