Russia Slams West over Gaza UNSC Resolution Failure

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Western political forces for failing to produce a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire and settlement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite reports of child casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Zakharova's statement came during a Sputnik Radio broadcast where she commented on UNICEF's data confirming over 2,300 child fatalities in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a UNSC resolution. "This is the most obvious and rather simple thing to do in this situation: simply to produce a statement, a resolution, a document with a unified call for a ceasefire, settling the situation, and so on," Zakharova said.In a show of solidarity with Palestine amid ongoing Israeli attacks, envoys from Arab and Muslim nations convened in Moscow. Journalist Yulia Shapovalova reported that they gathered outside the Palestine mission in Moscow to denounce the violence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, with ambassadors from the Arab League, Syria, Bahrain, and others in attendance. "They blame Israel for all the atrocities being committed," Shapovalova noted.Israeli airstrikes have persistently targeted civilians and homes across various areas in Gaza. Notably, the al-Shati camp, heavily populated, witnessed casualties as did the al-Maghazi camp and Khan Younis, with dozens of children and others losing their lives.The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza reported that at least 6,546 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, including 756 in the last 24 hours. Among them, at least 2,704 children have been killed, and 17,439 people wounded amid the non-stop Israeli bombardment on residential areas.On October 7, Palestinian resistance groups staged a surprise attack into Israeli-occupied territory from the Gaza Strip in response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In retaliation, Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and initiated airstrikes on the enclave as well as certain parts of Lebanon and Syria.