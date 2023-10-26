US ‘Overboard’ in Weaponizing Greenback: Elon Musk

Islam Times - The American billionaire and owner of SpaceX, Tesla companies and X, formerly known as Twitter, warned that the United States has “overplayed” its hand in “weaponizing” the dollar with sanctions, pushing more countries around the world to slash transactions using the currency.

"You're now seeing a lot of countries de-dollar their transactions because we’ve forced it and this goes beyond even Russia, China, and Iran,” Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces session hosted by American entrepreneur David Sachs on Monday, RT reported.Musk underlined a shift to trade in national currencies, especially among the BRICS group of emerging economies, adding that it was not a choice made by these countries, but rather a necessity forced upon them by Ukraine-related Western sanctions against Moscow.“Countries like Brazil or India still want to transact with the Russian Federation. They can’t do it with dollars, so we've forced them to de-dollarize their transactions, thus weakening the strength of the dollar in the world,” he explained.The weaponization of the greenback has pushed many countries to look for alternatives after sanctions effectively cut Russia off from the Western financial system.