0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 05:39

US ‘Overboard’ in Weaponizing Greenback: Elon Musk

Story Code : 1091162
US ‘Overboard’ in Weaponizing Greenback: Elon Musk
"You're now seeing a lot of countries de-dollar their transactions because we’ve forced it and this goes beyond even Russia, China, and Iran,” Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces session hosted by American entrepreneur David Sachs on Monday, RT reported.

Musk underlined a shift to trade in national currencies, especially among the BRICS group of emerging economies, adding that it was not a choice made by these countries, but rather a necessity forced upon them by Ukraine-related Western sanctions against Moscow.

“Countries like Brazil or India still want to transact with the Russian Federation. They can’t do it with dollars, so we've forced them to de-dollarize their transactions, thus weakening the strength of the dollar in the world,” he explained.

The weaponization of the greenback has pushed many countries to look for alternatives after sanctions effectively cut Russia off from the Western financial system.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023
UNICEF Decries
UNICEF Decries 'Staggering' Child Casualties in Gaza
25 October 2023
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
25 October 2023
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
24 October 2023
'No Chance' Emergent Multipolar World Will Accept New US-Led World Order
24 October 2023