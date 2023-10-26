UNSC Unable to Create Lasting Peace in World: Iran

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Iranian government Ali Bahadori-Jahromi says that the international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), are unable to create lasting peace in the world.

Bahadori-Jahromi made the remarks while speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday."Unfortunately, we are witnessing the brutal killing of civilians by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States and some European countries," he stressed.He went on to say that some international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, do not have the ability to create lasting peace in the world with such a veto system."Just in the last 24 hours, more than 700 civilians were killed in Palestine, mostly women and children, and history cannot forget it," the Iranian official added.The Iranian government spokesman added that it is necessary for international institutions and countries to have an urgent plan for combating the brutality of the Zionist regime.The Israeli regime launched the devastating war on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance groups staged Operation al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise attack on the occupied territories, in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. The war has so far killed at least 5,791 people across Gaza, including more than 2,000 children and about 1,400 women.