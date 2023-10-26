0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 06:01

Israeli Regime Attacks Syria's Aleppo Airport Again

Story Code : 1091174
Israeli Regime Attacks Syria
The Zionist regime targeted the runway of the airport, according to the reports.

Following the attack, the airport's operation was halted.

No casualties were reported following the incident.

On Sunday, local news sources in Syria reported a missile attack launched by the Israeli regime on the country. The reports said that the areas near the Aleppo International Airport and Damascus International Airport were targeted with four missiles.

Earlier in October, Syrian local sources reported that the Aleppo International Airport and Damascus International Airport were targeted by the Israeli regime. The Israeli regime targeted the runways of both airports with missiles.

The air defense of the Syrian army retaliates Zionists' attacks every time by intercepting the missiles. 
