Thursday 26 October 2023 - 06:06

Gaza Resistance Targets Eilat, Haifa with Long Range Missiles

On the 18th day of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation launched by Hamas Resistance movement from Gaza Strip, Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Gaza-based Resistance group said that it has targeted the city of Haifa and Eilat with long rage missiles. 

The Zionist Israeli regime media confirmed the missile attack but claimed that the missiles causes no casualties.

"There are no reports of injuries or damage, but residents of the area report hearing an explosion, indicating the rocket may have landed in an open area or exploded mid-air," the Times of Israel reported. 

The Qassam Brigades said it launched Ayyash 250 missile at Eilat.

"One long-range rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip a short while ago, setting off the sirens in towns south of Haifa," the regime media further cited the military as saying. 

Hamas said that for the attack, it launched a R160 missile, which is thought to have a range of 160 kilometers.
