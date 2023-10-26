Erdogan: Hamas an Emancipatory Movement

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas is not a terrorist group but a group of fighters defending its homeland.

Earlier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the cancellation of planned visits by Turkish officials to Israel, TASS reports."We have never approved of how the Israeli regime acts as an organization rather than a state. It is conducting one of the most brutal attacks in history, targeting the oppressed in Gaza. Half of those killed are children, while the other half are their mothers and family elders. This alone is enough to prove that it is savagery. Israel’s regime attacks on Gaza indicate the mental disorder of those who are carrying them out and their supporters," Erdogan stressed.Erdoğan also said Hamas is not a terrorist group but a group of fighters defending its homeland. The Turkish president urged both sides of the conflict for an immediate cease-fire, the Daily Sabah reported.Israel waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 6,000 Palestinians have been killed.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south, killing large numbers of Palestinians.The United Nations says about half of the Palestinians in Gaza have been made homeless, still trapped inside the besieged enclave.The world body’s human rights office says Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, combined with the evacuation order, could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, breaching international law.