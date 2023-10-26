0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 06:08

Erdogan: Hamas an Emancipatory Movement

Story Code : 1091178
Erdogan: Hamas an Emancipatory Movement
Earlier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the cancellation of planned visits by Turkish officials to Israel, TASS reports.

"We have never approved of how the Israeli regime acts as an organization rather than a state. It is conducting one of the most brutal attacks in history, targeting the oppressed in Gaza. Half of those killed are children, while the other half are their mothers and family elders. This alone is enough to prove that it is savagery. Israel’s regime attacks on Gaza indicate the mental disorder of those who are carrying them out and their supporters," Erdogan stressed.

Erdoğan also said Hamas is not a terrorist group but a group of fighters defending its homeland. The Turkish president urged both sides of the conflict for an immediate cease-fire, the Daily Sabah reported.

Israel waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 6,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south, killing large numbers of Palestinians.

The United Nations says about half of the Palestinians in Gaza have been made homeless, still trapped inside the besieged enclave.

The world body’s human rights office says Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, combined with the evacuation order, could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, breaching international law.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023
UNICEF Decries
UNICEF Decries 'Staggering' Child Casualties in Gaza
25 October 2023
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
25 October 2023
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
24 October 2023
'No Chance' Emergent Multipolar World Will Accept New US-Led World Order
24 October 2023