Sayyed Nasrallah: Fallen Fighters at Lebanon Border Martyrs All Way to al-Quds

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah ordered to call fallen fighters at Lebanon border with occupied Palestine as “Martyrs All the Way to Al-Quds.”

In a letter written by Sayyed Nasrallah himself, the Lebanese resistance leader called on “those who are concerned in the Hezbollah affiliated media outlets” to refer to the fallen fighters across the Lebanese border area since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Storm) on October 7th as “Martyrs All the Way to Al-Quds.”The order comes “in line with the nature of the ongoing battle with the Zionist enemy, and in confirmation of the identity of the sacrifices being made for the sake of the Almighty God across the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine,” the letter read.Nasrallah then asked Allah to grant martyrs mercy and their families patience and dignity.