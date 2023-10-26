Russia Downs Two US-Supplied Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles

Islam Times - The Russian Armed Forces intercepted two ATACMS missiles as well as an S-200 projectile re-adjusted for ground targets, two electronic warfare HARM missiles and two HIMARS munitions.

Also, the Russian Army successfully downed two Ukrainian MiG-29s, a Su-25 attack aircraft and an L-39 training jet, the Ministry of Defense reported."In the past 24 hours, two US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, an S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to defeat ground targets, as well as two HARM anti-radar missiles and two US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted," the federal executive body responsible for the defense said.Earlier, Washington confirmed the delivery of ATACMS projectiles to Ukraine, Sputnik reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed this move a “mistake” that will “create additional threats.” However, Putin assured that the Russian army “will be able to repel” ATACMS, and that the weapons wouldn’t change the situation on the battlefield.The Ministry of Defense added that Ukraine has lost more than 500 soldiers, both killed and injured, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.Over the given period, the Russian military has repelled 15 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, five attacks in the Donetsk direction, five attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry revealed."The enemy's total losses [in the Donetsk direction] over the past day amounted to more than 500 military personnel killed and wounded, [and the loss of] a tank, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has also lost as many as 160 soldiers in the direction of South Donetsk and over 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, the statement read.