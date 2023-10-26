Health Care System in Gaza Strip Completely Ruined: Hamas

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas declared on Wednesday the collapse of the health care system in the Gaza Strip.

According to the movement’s statement on its Telegram channel, medical facilities in the enclave were cut off from fuel and electricity supplies, they do not receive necessary medicines and medical equipment, and there is a lack of beds and an acute shortage of personnel.Moreover, some hospitals have been either destroyed or badly damaged as a result of the shelling, while others have been transformed into temporary shelters for people, who have lost their homes, TASS reported.The Ministry of Health of Palestine announced earlier in the month that many medical facilities in the enclave were destroyed and the remaining number operated at over 150% of their capabilities.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Tuesday that the UN fuel reserves in the Gaza Strip would run out in a matter of days and the situation would turn into disaster.The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported earlier in the day on its Facebook account that the death toll caused by the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip exceeded 6,500, while over 17,400 were wounded.