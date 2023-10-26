0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 06:55

Haniyah Appreciates Russia, China on Vetoing US Resolution

Story Code : 1091199
The head of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh also praised and appreciated all member and non-member countries of the UN Security Council who demanded an immediate stop to the attacks and crimes against the people of Gaza.

Haniyeh asked the international community to oblige the Israeli regime to respect human rights and implement international and humanitarian laws and resolutions for the rights of the Palestinian people, especially the people of Gaza.

Russia and China vetoed the US resolution on Gaza in the UN Security Council, which was in favor of the Zionist regime.

In this resolution, it is noted to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, but stopping the attacks and crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza is not mentioned.

Since the beginning of the operation, the Zionist army, which is not capable of confronting the resistance fighters, has continuously bombarded residential areas, hospitals, religious centers, and schools in Gaza.

In its latest statistics, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Gaza war to seven thousand and 165 people.

This ministry has also announced the number of injured in Gaza as 17,439. 
