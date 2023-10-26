0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 07:04

Family of Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Israeli Air Raid in Gaza

Footage aired on Al Jazeera showed Dahdouh entering the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on Wednesday to see his dead wife, son, and daughter in the morgue.

He was shown crouching and touching the face of his 15-year-old son, Mahmoud, who wanted to be a journalist like his father.

Later footage showed him holding the shrouded body of his seven-year-old daughter, Sham, seeming to speak to her as he looked at her bloodied face after the attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Looking shocked, Dahdouh spoke to Al Jazeera on his way out of the hospital: “What happened is clear. This is a series of targeted attacks on children, women, and civilians. I was just reporting from Yarmouk about such an attack, and the Israeli raids have targeted many areas, including Nuseirat.

“We had our doubts that the Israeli occupation would not let these people go without punishing them. And sadly, that is what happened. This is the ‘safe’ area that the occupation army spoke of.”

Dahdouh’s grandson Adam was declared dead two hours later.

Some members of Dahdouh’s family, including a toddler granddaughter, survived the attack on the house they were staying in at the Nuseirat refugee camp south of Wadi Gaza.

Operations are ongoing to rescue some people from the wreckage of the home.
