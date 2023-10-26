Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide

Islam Times - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described Wednesday what is happening in the Middle East as genocide.

“It’s not a war, it’s a genocide that has killed nearly 2 thousand children who have nothing to do with this war, they are victims of this war. And frankly, I don’t know how a human being is capable of war knowing that the result of that war is the death of innocent children,” he declared.Lula attended the installation of the Federation Council at the Planalto presidential palace and spoke briefly because he had an appointment with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin al Thani to discuss the situation in the Middle East.“What is currently happening in the Middle East is serious, and it's not a question of discussing who is right or who is wrong, who fired the first shot and who fired the second,” Lula added. Brazil advocates the release of hostages and the creation of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to be sent to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.Operation al-Aqsa Flood was launched by the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movements on October 7 in response to the regime’s campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinian people.Following the operation, the Zionist regime began an all-out war on Gaza from air, sea and land. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the ‘Israeli’ onslaught has so far left over 7,000 Palestinians martyred, most of them are children, women, and elderly. More than 15,000 people have also been injured.