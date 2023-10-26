0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 11:18

Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide

Story Code : 1091268
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
“It’s not a war, it’s a genocide that has killed nearly 2 thousand children who have nothing to do with this war, they are victims of this war. And frankly, I don’t know how a human being is capable of war knowing that the result of that war is the death of innocent children,” he declared.

Lula attended the installation of the Federation Council at the Planalto presidential palace and spoke briefly because he had an appointment with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin al Thani to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

“What is currently happening in the Middle East is serious, and it's not a question of discussing who is right or who is wrong, who fired the first shot and who fired the second,” Lula added. Brazil advocates the release of hostages and the creation of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to be sent to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Operation al-Aqsa Flood was launched by the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movements on October 7 in response to the regime’s campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinian people.

Following the operation, the Zionist regime began an all-out war on Gaza from air, sea and land. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the ‘Israeli’ onslaught has so far left over 7,000 Palestinians martyred, most of them are children, women, and elderly. More than 15,000 people have also been injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023
UNICEF Decries
UNICEF Decries 'Staggering' Child Casualties in Gaza
25 October 2023
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
25 October 2023
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
24 October 2023
'No Chance' Emergent Multipolar World Will Accept New US-Led World Order
24 October 2023