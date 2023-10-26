Ex-‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff Calls for Expelling Netanyahu

Islam Times - Former “Israeli” army’s chief of staff, Dan Halutz supported expelling Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and appointing someone else to run the aggression on Gaza.

In an interview with the ‘Israeli’ army radio, Halutz said: “I don’t rely on him. Perhaps during war, we can hold into account the one who leads us, the one who has been leading us for years to the abyss we’ve fallen in.”In a question whether the Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange to “Israelis” captured by Hamas, Halutz said it is an appropriate price, because in exchange for Gilad Shalit we released 1027 prisoners; so, in exchange for 220, 200 000 should be released. We should seriously think about this.