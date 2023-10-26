0
Thursday 26 October 2023 - 11:53

Ex-‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff Calls for Expelling Netanyahu

Story Code : 1091271
In an interview with the ‘Israeli’ army radio, Halutz said: “I don’t rely on him. Perhaps during war, we can hold into account the one who leads us, the one who has been leading us for years to the abyss we’ve fallen in.”

In a question whether the Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange to “Israelis” captured by Hamas, Halutz said it is an appropriate price, because in exchange for Gilad Shalit we released 1027 prisoners; so, in exchange for 220, 200 000 should be released. We should seriously think about this.
