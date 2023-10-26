IRGC Chief: ‘Israelis’ to Be Buried in Gaza Once they Enter it from Ground

Islam Times - Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami lashed out at the decades long US and western policies that have ignited discord among Muslims, stressing that all US policies today are aimed at preserving the existence of the Zionist entity.

“The US presence didn’t lead but to destruction and filling the hearts of the regional peoples with despair,” the IRGC chief added, noting that “The US wants to harm peoples to serve its interests.”Stressing that the US officials visit ‘Tel Aviv’ to support the defeated and fragile Zionist entity, Salami underlined that the West is hostile to the region and its officials can’t visit it but undercover or at night.“Even the US, UK, and France have been severely defeated in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” he added.General Salami further warned the Zionist occupation that had it gone for a ground invasion of Gaza, it will be buried there.He further advised the Americans to learn that they will be burned in the fire they set.