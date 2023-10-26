West Using Religious Hatred to Destabilize World – Putin

Islam Times - The West is fomenting religious hatred and intolerance to “divide and conquer” the world, to maintain a “new world order” that amounts to dominance and colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Meeting with leaders of Russia’s religious communities at the Kremlin, Putin addressed the current conflict in the Middle East and warned that “Islamophobia, ‘anti-Semitism’, and Russophobia” were being used as weapons against a multipolar world.“The West sees how the process of forming a multipolar world order is gaining momentum. And in order to restrain the development of independent, sovereign countries, to split the world majority, they use the same means,” Putin said. These forces want “the epidemic of violence and hatred” to engulf not just the Middle East but to Eurasia, he warned.The goal of all those actions is to “increase instability in the world, to divide cultures, peoples, world religions, and to provoke a conflict of civilizations,” Putin noted.