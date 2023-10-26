National Student Walkout Day in US: End Gaza Genocide

Islam Times - Thousands of students across schools and universities in the US walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday, calling for an end to the US aggression on Gaza and US military funding to “Israel”.

The National Student Walkout Day took place at 1pm local time EST and was organized by the National Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Dissenters, a new movement focused on reclaiming resources from the war industry and “reinvesting in life-giving institutions, and repairing collaborative relationships with the earth and people around the world”.Students from over 100 universities and high schools all throughout the country took part in the walkout, including Princeton University, Columbia University, and UCLA.“Israel’s” bombardment of Gaza has martyred more than 6,500 Palestinians and more than 1,500 are missing, according to the Palestinian health ministry. More than 70 percent of those martyred are children, women and elderly people.Cornel West, a presidential candidate, took to X to say that he would be joining the walkout at UCLA. “I’m on my way to UCLA to be in deep solidarity with all students who are in solidarity with our precious Palestinian brothers and sisters against the genocidal and barbaric attack on Gaza!” he said.At New York University [NYU], hundreds of students took to the street holding posters and chanting, “Free Palestine”.“Our institutions are investing in the genocidal siege of Palestine. Their money, their words, and programs make 'Israel's' occupation and violence possible. They try to silence us, because they need us to be afraid, confused, and divided,” the NYU SJP said in a statement.“But we, as a united movement for Palestinian liberation, choose to dissent. We have the power and duty to force our institutions to end support for ‘Israeli’ occupation.”Some were holding posters that said, “Shut Down NYU 'Tel Aviv'”, in reference to the campus located in “Israel”.