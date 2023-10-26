NYT’s Investigation: The Baptist Hospital Massacre wasn’t Caused by A Palestinian Rocket, So Who Did It?!

Islam Times - Days after the US President supported the “Israeli” narrative alleging that the apartheid entity isn’t responsible for slaughtering more than 500 Palestinians sheltering in the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the New York Times’s findings present a different perspective.

The US daily has conducted an in-depth analysis of the Gaza hospital explosion, calling into question “Israeli” Occupation allegations regarding the massacre.The investigation is centered around a video that has been pivotal in the “Israeli” narrative, claiming that a misfired Palestinian rocket was the cause of the explosion at Baptist Hospital in Gaza Hospital in Gaza.According to NYT’s detailed visual examination, the missile depicted in the video is likely not connected to the hospital explosion. Instead, it detonated in the sky approximately two miles away from the hospital, unrelated to the massacre. This revelation complicates the straightforward allegations put forth by “Israel”US intelligence agencies have offered their assessment, indicating that the video captures a Palestinian rocket undergoing a "catastrophic motor failure" before part of it landed in the hospital grounds. However, the NYT's findings challenge the widely disseminated allegations.Last week, in a comprehensive digital investigation, Al Jazeera uncovered evidence refuting the “Israeli” Occupation army's claim that the strike on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza resulted from a failed rocket launch.By meticulously analyzing video footage of rockets launched from both the "Israeli" occupation and Gaza around the time of the hospital strike, Al Jazeera's digital investigation team identified four “Israeli” occupation airstrikes on Gaza targeting the vicinity of the hospital.Furthermore, two video clips displayed a series of rocket launches from Gaza, all of which were intercepted by the “Israeli” occupation's automatic air system, the Iron Dome.They also referenced two video images showing a series of rocket launches from Gaza but the video analysis shows that they were all intercepted by the Iron Dome.The rocket that the “Israeli” Occupation claimed to be responsible for the hospital strike was captured on video at 6:59 pm being intercepted by the Iron Dome.Upon close examination, the rocket is seen being completely destroyed in the sky.According to Al Jazeera's thorough analysis of all available feeds and videos, this particular rocket was intercepted and was the final one launched from Gaza before the hospital was bombed.Five seconds after the interception, the live stream captured an explosion in Gaza, followed by a larger explosion two seconds later.This sequence confirms that the strike on the hospital was not caused by a failed rocket launch.