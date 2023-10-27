Continuation Of War on Gaza Will Send Entire Region Out of Control, Hamas Warns

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement warned that the continuation of the ‘Israeli’ regime's war of aggression against the Gaza Strip would "send the entire region out of control."

Ismail Haniya, head of Hamas Politburo, sounded the warning on Thursday, the 20th day of a relentless war by the regime against the coastal sliver that has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives."Indeed, today the region has turned into a hot plate," Haniya added.The Hamas official, however, also declared, "On the 20th day of this war, we affirm that the resistance in Gaza is doing well."The Zionist regime launched the war after Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against ‘Israel’ in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.Around 1,500 ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and illegal Zionist settlers were killed in the operation and hundreds of others were detained."It has been 20 days that, led by al-Qassam Brigades [Hamas' military wing], the resistance has kept up its strikes, protected its borders, and sent across its message in blood," Haniya said."The occupation will not be able to recover due to the strategic strike and resounding defeat it suffered," he added."The current movement should not stop here, and the al-Aqsa Flood should continue for the sake of the future generations of the resistance forces," Haniya said, adding, "This battle will change the course of history and will move towards achieving the highest goals of this people, who have suffered from historical injustice."The Hamas leader said the resistance was a "national liberation movement," while "terrorism is the occupier and those who support it and remain silent about massacres."Haniya, meanwhile, addressed ‘Tel Aviv's’ plunging Gaza into a humanitarian crisis by blocking water, food, and electricity to the besieged territory since the onset of the warfare."I call for the opening of all crossings, especially the Rafah crossing, and the entry of everything Gaza needs without restrictions or conditions," he said."We call for the speedy delivery of everything Gaza needs, and it is unacceptable for the enemy to control what should enter the strip."