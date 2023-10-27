0
Friday 27 October 2023 - 07:45

US Forces, Allies Attacked 16 Times in Iraq and Syria This Month, Pentagon Admits

Story Code : 1091427
Since October 17, "US and coalition forces have been attacked at least 12 separate times in Iraq [and] four separate times in Syria," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists on Thursday.

Ryder said the latest of the attacks took place in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq on Thursday, claiming it caused "no casualties" and "some minor damage to infrastructure."

The Pentagon has also confirmed that 19 American troops have been diagnosed with "traumatic brain injury" following the attacks.

The attacks have been carried out with "a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets," Ryder added.

There are roughly 2,500 US occupation troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of, what Washington claims to be, a fighting force against Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’]. The US has kept the forces there, although, the Arab countries and their allies defeated the Takfiri terrorist group in late 2017.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah threatened to target American bases in Iraq and the entire region if the United States intervened in the ‘Israeli’ regime's October 7-present war against Gaza that has so far claimed more than 7,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The US, the Zionist regime’s biggest and oldest allies, has provided ‘Israel’ with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war, and has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of "self-defense."
