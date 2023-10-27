0
Friday 27 October 2023 - 07:48

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets More US Occupation Bases in Middle East

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 
1. Fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US occupation base of ‘Al-Shaddadi’ in Hasakah, Syria, with a salvo of missiles, which hit its targets precisely.

2. Fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US occupation base near Erbil Airport, with two drones that hit their targets precisely.
 
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Military Media
