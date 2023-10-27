Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets More US Occupation Bases in Middle East

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued on Wednesday, the following statements:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful



{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎



Allah Almighty is Truthful

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq



Military Media

1. Fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US occupation base of ‘Al-Shaddadi’ in Hasakah, Syria, with a salvo of missiles, which hit its targets precisely.2. Fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US occupation base near Erbil Airport, with two drones that hit their targets precisely.