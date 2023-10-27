0
Friday 27 October 2023 - 08:42

Zionists' Military Base Attacked in Eritrea

Story Code : 1091449
Zionists
The sources indicated that the first attack took place at an Israeli base in the Dahlak archipelago and that another attack targeted the highest peak of Mount Amba Sawyer, which Zionist forces use as an observation post in the Red Sea, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The source said that Zionist forces are stationed at their largest base abroad in the Dahlak archipelago, and its air fleet includes dozens of fighter jets.

The sources also confirmed the killing of a Zionist military officer.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, and the Israeli regime is yet to comment on the reports.

On October 22, caretaker Yemeni government of Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor said that if the assault on Gaza continues, Zionist ships will be hit in the Red Sea, adding that Sanaa has contributed and will contribute to the regional responses to the massacres in Gaza.

This comes in conjunction with the Iraqi group’s continued targeting of US forces based in Iraq and Syria, including Ain al-Assad, Al-Shadadi, Harir, al-Tanaf, Konico, and the Al-Omar oil field, in addition to targeting US forces at Abu Hajar Airport in Kharab al-Jir.

In recent days, there have been multiple incidents targeting Zionists in several countries.

All of this comes following the Zionist war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023
UNICEF Decries
UNICEF Decries 'Staggering' Child Casualties in Gaza
25 October 2023
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
US Stands Firm against Ceasefire in UN Debate on Gaza Crisis
25 October 2023
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
US Fears ‘Israel’ Has No ‘Clear’ Plan for Gaza Invasion: NYT
24 October 2023
'No Chance' Emergent Multipolar World Will Accept New US-Led World Order
24 October 2023