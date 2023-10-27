Zionists' Military Base Attacked in Eritrea

Islam Times - Military sources in Eritrea revealed that two attacks have been carried out against Israeli forces stationed in the African country.

The sources indicated that the first attack took place at an Israeli base in the Dahlak archipelago and that another attack targeted the highest peak of Mount Amba Sawyer, which Zionist forces use as an observation post in the Red Sea, Al-Mayadeen reported.The source said that Zionist forces are stationed at their largest base abroad in the Dahlak archipelago, and its air fleet includes dozens of fighter jets.The sources also confirmed the killing of a Zionist military officer.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, and the Israeli regime is yet to comment on the reports.On October 22, caretaker Yemeni government of Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor said that if the assault on Gaza continues, Zionist ships will be hit in the Red Sea, adding that Sanaa has contributed and will contribute to the regional responses to the massacres in Gaza.This comes in conjunction with the Iraqi group’s continued targeting of US forces based in Iraq and Syria, including Ain al-Assad, Al-Shadadi, Harir, al-Tanaf, Konico, and the Al-Omar oil field, in addition to targeting US forces at Abu Hajar Airport in Kharab al-Jir.In recent days, there have been multiple incidents targeting Zionists in several countries.All of this comes following the Zionist war on Gaza.