Friday 27 October 2023 - 08:43

Iran, Indonesia FMs Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

The Iranian and Indonesian diplomats held the meeting on the sidelines of the special session of the United Nations General Assembly regarding the proposed resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime, Iran's Foreign Minister stressed in this meeting, that the Zionist regime is committing genocide in Palestine.

If the genocide in Gaza continues, those who caused and supported the war will not be spared from this fire, he said.

He added that the recent action of the Palestinian people and Hamas against the occupiers is a legitimate action based on the applicable rules of international law, and is their inherent right.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister for her part called the humanitarian situation in Gaza miserable, emphasizing the need to work together to stop the killing of the defenseless people of Gaza, the need to continue sending humanitarian aid, and stop the forced migration of Gaza residents.

She noted that the situation of the hospital donated by Indonesia in Gaza is extremely worrying due to the lack of medicine and medical facilities.

Israel waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 5,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south, killing large numbers of Palestinians.

The United Nations says about half of the Palestinians in Gaza have been made homeless, still trapped inside the besieged enclave.

The world body’s human rights office says Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, combined with the evacuation order, could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, breaching international law.
