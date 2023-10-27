0
Friday 27 October 2023 - 08:55

US Base in Eastern Syria Comes under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 1091457
US Base in Eastern Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
The US base was targeted with six rockets fired from the desert between the cities of al-Mayadeen and al-Bukamal, Al Mayadeen reported.

The source also reported that two US airstrikes targeted al-Mazare's area southeast of the city of al-Mayadeen in the Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.

According to the reports, two airstrikes targeted points belonging to the auxiliary forces of the Syrian Arab Army, and this area had been the target of US raids at the beginning of the year

Sources confirm there were no military warehouses in the location targeted by the US occupation forces in Syria's Deir Ezzor.
