Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria

Islam Times - US War Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the US military struck two facilities in eastern Syria.

"The precision strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria that began on October 17," Austin claimed in a statement.It is worth noting that rockets were launched toward the US base in the al-Omar oil field northeast of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, shortly after the airstrike, Al Mayadeen TV reported.Six rockets were launched from the Syrian Dessert, specifically from the area between al-Mayadin and al-Bukamal. Furthermore, sources confirmed that the area targeted by the US airstrikes does not contain any weapons storage facilities.One US contractor died from a cardiac incident during the attacks, and 21 US military personnel suffered "minor injuries, but all have since returned to duty," Austin alleged.In his statement, Austin sought to distance the strikes from the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Resistance's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."These narrowly tailored strikes were intended solely to protect US personnel in Iraq and Syria," the war minister alleged."They are separate and distinct from the ongoing ‘conflict’ between ‘Israel’ and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach to the ‘Israel’-Hamas ‘conflict’," according to Austin.The US aircraft carried out two air strikes targeting the al-Mazare' area southeast of the city of al-Mayadeen, in the Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.Sources indicated that the two airstrikes targeted points belonging to the auxiliary forces of the Syrian Arab Army, noting that this area had been subjected to American raids at the beginning of the year.