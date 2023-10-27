Life Is Karma: 125k ’Israeli’ Occupiers Displaced Since October 7

Islam Times - What you give out will always find a way back to you, this is karma!

Once in a lifetime, the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, who forced Palestinian landowners into a mass exodus when creating their usurping entity, are now going through some of the feelings they made the natives of the land feel for so much long time.Some 125000 Zionist settlers have been displaced from their occupation units since the Palestinian resistance launched a wide-scale surprise operation in the occupied territories and the eventual barbaric ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza on October 7.Expecting an endurant performance by the Palestinian resistance, the Zionist occupation establishment recommend that they stay in hotels until the end of the year.Major General Yoram Laredo, the head of the ‘Israeli’ Emergency Authority [RAHAL], conducted a briefing Thursday and stated that since the beginning of the war, around 125,000 ‘Israelis’ from the north and south have evacuated to hotels and guest rooms.He stressed that the authority recommends that the evacuees stay there until the end of the year.At the beginning of his remarks, Laredo said, "Starting on October 7, we began implementing evacuation plans. The first evacuees were the communities around the Gaza Strip [0-4 km] in an operational process by the Search and Rescue Division. They were evacuated from there and placed in hotels. This evacuation was carried out under immediate military coercion.”A week later, we began further evacuation operations, under security coercion, in communities located 4-7 km from the border, and the city of ‘Sderot’ followed. The second stage of evacuations was also under immediate military coercion, and they included settlements within 0-2 km in the north, the city of ‘Kiryat Shmona,’ and 14 other settlements in the north. All these communities are included in the government's plans, and in total, about 125,000 ‘residents’ have evacuated."In the same respect, ‘Israeli’ media reported that all settlements in the north of occupied Palestine are empty, as settlers say they may not return to them.The Zionist media highlighted the frustration felt by ‘Israeli’ settlers in the north of occupied Palestine, after they were forced to vacate their residences.According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 noted that settlements up to 5 km away from Lebanon’s southern borders were vacated, clarifying that nearly 60,000 settlers have been evacuated from the north, 20,000 of whom reside in “Kiryat Shmona”.The same outlet mentioned that the evacuations took place “without prior planning,” further adding that “if the war should end today, not many would hasten to return to the North.”According to one ‘Israeli’ settler, settlers in “‘Kiryat Shmona’ and the Galilee Panhandle now have to rely on individual security,” further adding that should deterrence no longer be clearly established in the area, settlers would not remain in the North.”