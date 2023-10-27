Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills

Islam Times - The Iranian Army's Ground Force has begun a massive military exercise in the central region of the country with the objective of assessing combat capabilities of various military units and testing new weaponry.

The drills started in the Nasrabad region of Isfahan on Friday in the presence of senior military commanders, including Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.A spokesperson for the drills provided details about the exercise, stating that it involves various units of the Army, including infantry, armored, missile, artillery, aviation, drones, as well as electronic, modern and cyber warfare units.He emphasized that the exercise, in line with the new organizational structure, focuses on four key features, namely speed, precision, intelligence, and the ability to automate and network military equipment.These four features will be assessed in various stages of the exercise through field evaluations.