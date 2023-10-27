0
Friday 27 October 2023 - 11:41

Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT

The Zionist leadership has vowed to “obliterate” the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in retaliation for its surprise operation on October 7, but there is no agreement among top officials on how, when and even whether to go all in, the newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

The Zionist entity mobilized some 360,000 reservists after the Hamas operation and has been indiscriminately and uninterruptedly bombarding Gaza for weeks. There were also some small-scale failed incursions into the blockaded Palestinian strip.

The military could move as soon as Friday, according to the newspaper. The ‘Israel’ military leadership has already finalized an invasion plan, but Netanyahu declined to give it the go-ahead, two sources told the NYT.

Military officials were also banned from bringing recording equipment into cabinet meetings, the newspaper was told. The move was interpreted by sources as an attempt to “limit the amount of evidence that could be presented to an inquiry after the war.”
