Saturday 28 October 2023 - 04:35

Doubtful about Military Capabilities: Almost Half of ’Israelis’ Oppose Ground Invasion

Asked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground invasion, 29 percent of ‘Israeli’ occupiers agreed while 49 percent said "it would be better to wait" and 22 percent were undecided, the poll published in the Maariv newspaper said.

The daily said the results contrasted with its October 19 poll that found 65 percent support for a major ground invasion.

"From a breakdown of the answers, it emerges that there is no division in accordance with political camp or demographics, and that it is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the ‘hostages’, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift [in opinion]," Maariv wrote.

Hamas freed four detainees on humanitarian grounds over the last week amid efforts by regional mediator countries to arrange a larger-scale release.

Hamas announced that around 50 ‘Israeli’ detainees have been killed due to the indiscriminate Zionist strikes on Gaza.
