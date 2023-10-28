Explosion Hits US Military Base in Eastern Syria Following US Strikes: Media

Islam Times - A loud explosion was heard early on Friday at a US occupation military base in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, following US strikes on two military sites in the region.

Citing sources, Al-Mayadeen news network reported the explosion at the base where US occupation troops are stationed in the Conoco gas field.Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, also reported a rocket attack against the base.There were also reports about a drone attack against US military forces around Erbil Airport in the north of Iraq.There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.The reported attacks came after US forces carried out strikes against two military facilities in Syria’s eastern province late on Thursday.In a statement, US War Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed the strikes are in "self-defense" which were carried out "at President Biden’s direction."The Pentagon announced on Thursday that their forces and their allies had been attacked at least 16 times across Iraq and neighboring Syria this month amid regional outrage over the United States' heavy support for the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Anti-American sentiments have soared across the region in the past month following all-out support of Washington for ‘Israeli’ crimes in the Gaza Strip where relentless ‘Israeli’ air raids have killed more than 7,000 people since October 7.