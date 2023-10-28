0
Saturday 28 October 2023

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March Through Manhattan Streets

Organizers asked participants to "Flood Wall Street for Gaza."

The NYPD said at least 350 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered on Wall Street around 5:30 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., they started marching north, making their way to Foley Square, where Chopper 2 was over the burning of an American flag.

A flyer for the rally called out several American companies that organizers say are making bombs being dropped in Gaza.

"I am a Muslim, and I support my Palestinian brothers and everything that's going on in the world right now," one demonstrator said.

"The reason why people are fighting -- do you think these people are crazy? Like, these people-- There's a reason for it. There's a reason why after one incident that happened on October 7th, these are the lives that every day for the Palestinians for the past 75 years," another demonstrator said.

"The Palestinians have been facing year after year after year of persecution," one demonstrator said.

Eventually, the group gathered at Washington Square Park and then dispersed.
