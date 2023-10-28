Hamas Says Israeli Strikes on Gaza Killed ‘Almost 50’ Hostages

Islam Times - Hamas’s armed wing said on Thursday that “almost 50” Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks have been killed in Israeli bombing raids on the Palestinian territory.

“(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50,” the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel, AFP reported.Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out the attacks on Southern Israel.Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by fighters during the attack that left 1,400 people dead.“We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain,” Military Spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.“It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority,” Hagari added.According to Israeli government figures that could not be confirmed by AFP, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.Meanwhile, European Union leaders on Thursday debated calling for “pauses” in Israel’s war with Hamas to get aid into Gaza, as the bloc weighed how to respond to the conflict as fighting rages in Ukraine.The EU has struggled for both unity and influence in the face of the crisis that has engulfed the Middle East since Hamas launched its attack on Israel.The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe’s attention at a time of rising doubts about the West’s ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria.There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 220 people being taken hostage.But there has been less consensus on urging any halt to Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry said on Thursday has killed more than 7,000 people.After days of talks the latest draft statement for the summit calls for humanitarian “corridors and pauses” so aid can reach civilians in Gaza.That statement falls short of demands from the United Nations for a ceasefire.