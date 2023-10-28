IDF: Israel ‘Expanding’ Operations in Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli ground forces will “expand” their activity in Gaza on Friday night, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

“The air force is striking underground targets very significantly,” Hagari said at a briefing on Friday evening, adding that ground troops will “expand” their raids into Gaza later in the night, RT reported.Israeli soldiers have conducted several limited raids into the strip over the last two days but no major offensive has been announced. Hagari’s statement is the clearest sign since the beginning of the conflict on October 7 that an invasion – which the IDF has been preparing to launch for almost three weeks – is imminent.In a statement on Friday morning, the IDF said that its tanks and infantry had moved into central Gaza the previous day and destroyed “dozens of terrorist targets, including positions for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters,” as well as Hamas fighters. Israeli forces withdrew after the raid with no casualties, the IDF added.A video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by the IDF showed helicopter gunships destroying buildings as troops and tanks fired their weapons below.Hamas claimed that its fighters engaged the Israelis with gunfire and anti-tank missiles, forcing them to flee back to Israeli territory.Hagari and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have warned for several weeks that the IDF is ready to launch an invasion of Gaza, with Gallant declaring on Sunday that “there will be no Hamas” left after the operation.However, the Israeli government has not given the order to invade, and media reports have suggested that the US is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the operation so that Qatari-brokered talks aimed at freeing some of the roughly 200 hostages in Hamas captivity can proceed.American officials are “also concerned… that the Israel Defense Forces do not yet have a clear military pathway to achieve…Netanyahu’s goal of eradicating Hamas”, the New York Times reported on Monday. With the risk to civilians high, the Pentagon has urged the Israeli prime minister to give “careful consideration” to how the operation will be conducted.Internet and cell phone services stopped working in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, after Israel “expanded” its military operation against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.The largest telecommunications provider in Gaza, Paltel, has announced “a complete severance of all communications and Internet services” due to intensified Israeli strikes.“The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world,” the company said.Netblocks, a company that tracks internet connectivity globally, confirmed the information blackout, calling it “the largest single disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and will be perceived by many as a total or near-total internet blackout”.Multiple international media, including RT, have partially lost contact with their crews and stringers on the ground. The IDF has told news organizations that Israel “cannot guarantee your employees' safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety”, according to a letter sent to Reuters and AFP.The head of RT Arabic, Maya Manna, said there was no contact with correspondents and photographers operating in the Palestinian enclave as of Friday evening. The sole message came from an RT stringer in the area, describing a “very violent bombing”.“I don't know what to do with my children and my family. Everyone is afraid, everyone is terrified, and there is screaming everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Masoud Abu Jarash, a local reporter, told RT.According to an NBC News crew member, who was also able to message colleagues, “all internet, electricity and everything” has been cut off.“The situation we’re in is difficult, so difficult and very dangerous. We’re being extensively shelled by artillery and by air,” the unnamed staffer said.The UN children’s agency also lost contact with their colleagues in Gaza, with UNICEF Chief Catherine Russel saying she was “extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1 million children in Gaza”.The international healthcare charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said there was no contact with some of their Palestinian colleagues.“We are particularly worried for the patients, medical staff and thousands of families taking shelter at Al Shifa hospital and other health facilities,” MSF said, expressing deep concern over the situation around one Gaza’s biggest medical centers.Israel previously accused Hamas of turning hospitals into “headquarters for their terror”, referring specifically to Al Shifa, and even published an “illustrative video” which supposedly points out the “different locations in and under the hospital which are being used to plan and implement terrorist activities”.Meanwhile Hamas claimed that by cutting off communications from the Gaza Strip, Israel is attempting to “cover up the crimes of the occupation without any oversight or accountability”, and tries to “create an image of victory”, a senior official, Osama Hamdan, told Al-Jazeera.Some 7,326 people, including 3,038 children, have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7, according to the most recent figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the same period, with most killed by Hamas fighters in the initial days of the conflict.