0
Saturday 28 October 2023 - 07:16

Israel Whitewashing Debacle of Land Operation in Gaza

Story Code : 1091657
While the Israeli regime’s army has made several attempts to launch a land operation in the Gaza Strip and even carried out a brutal ground onslaught in the enclave on Friday night, it declines to make official comments about its failure.

Every time the Zionist regime launches a land invasion of Gaza, its officials claim that the main operation has not started yet, describing the latest attack as being limited in scope or an extension of a previous operation.

The Zionists have planned a propaganda campaign to whitewash the failure of ground invasion of Gaza and suffer less humiliation.

Reports suggest that the Friday night’s land operation was a definite plan by the Zionist regime to invade Gaza, but ended in complete failure.

Experts say the Zionist regime has learned very well, at least in the past 22 years, how to kill Palestinian children, but has not won even a single real victory in military operations.

The Israeli regime’s bombardment of Gaza intensified after the military said it was “expanding operations” into the territory.

The Hamas resistance movement says its fighters confronted the Zionist troops in various locations on Friday night.

More than 1 million Palestinian children and their parents are living through “pure horror” in the besieged enclave, humanitarian group Save the Children said.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
