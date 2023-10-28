Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Friday that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood indisputably dealt a blow to the Zionist entity

In a meeting with an Iranian parliamentary delegation on Friday, Sheikh Qassem praised the Islamic Republic over its unwavering support to the resistance groups in the region.The Iranian delegation was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ibrahim Azizi. Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mujtaba Amani also attended the meeting with the senior Hezbollah official.“We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, for providing all forms of support to the resistance,” Sheikh Qassem said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood has distinguished those who stand by Palestine from those who support the Israeli occupation and its aggression. The confrontations in the battlefields have proven the valiance of the resistance as it manifested the brutality of the Israeli enemy along with the US and their allies.”Sheikh Qassem affirmed, meanwhile, that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood indisputably dealt a blow to the Zionist entity, noting that the Israeli occupation can’t achieve victory by committing massacres against civilians.“The enemy is too coward to achieve victory in the battle against heroes of Palestinian resistance.”“The image in the battlefield as follows: Israel is hesitant and fears the ground invasion, while the resistance is resolute,” Sheikh Qassem said, pointing to the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza as well as the confrontations at Lebanon border.“The resistance is determined as it believes in Victory.”