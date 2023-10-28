US Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead Following 48-hour Manhunt

Islam Times - US authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 in the north-east state of Maine has been found dead following a 48-hour manhunt.

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the Wednesday night shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.Maine Governor Janet Mills told a news conference that Card's body had been located in Lewiston and that she had called US President Joe Biden to inform him."Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," Governor Mills said, thanking police and law enforcement who had been involved in the search."I know there are some people, many people who share that sentiment but I also know that his death may not bring solace to many. But now is the time to heal."And with this search concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate all the facts so we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families."Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order on Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings.A bulletin sent to police across the country shortly after the attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.