0
Saturday 28 October 2023 - 08:49

US Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead Following 48-hour Manhunt

Story Code : 1091682
US Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead Following 48-hour Manhunt
Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the Wednesday night shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Maine Governor Janet Mills told a news conference that Card's body had been located in Lewiston and that she had called US President Joe Biden to inform him. 

"Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," Governor Mills said, thanking police and law enforcement who had been involved in the search.  

"I know there are some people, many people who share that sentiment but I also know that his death may not bring solace to many. But now is the time to heal.

"And with this search concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate all the facts so we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families."

Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order on Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings.

A bulletin sent to police across the country shortly after the attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
“Israel” to Amend Budget as Gaza War Direct Cost at $246 Million Daily
26 October 2023
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
US Muslim Group Criticizes Biden for Questioning Palestinian Death Toll
26 October 2023
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
Awaited S. Nasrallah Discusses “Actions to Be Taken” with Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders
25 October 2023
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
US Definitely Complicit in Israeli Crimes against Gaza: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 October 2023