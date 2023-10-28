0
Saturday 28 October 2023 - 08:51

Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran

Belarussian President  Alexander Lukashenko said: "A third world war is not excluded. It may start from there the Middle East. How? If they, Israel and the United States, stage a war on Iran. It is not about Iran irritating them, but about them irritating Iran," the BelTA news agency quoted him.

"Do you have any evidence that Iran was behind this Hamas attack on the Israeli regime? If you have, put the facts on the table," he said, adding that so far there is no such evidence.

According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing. "Yes, missiles, drones [of Iranian make] are being used. But, your drones and missiles are used in Ukraine. The weapons trade continues," he said, noting that although this is bad, it is entirely legal. "Maybe someone bought them via third parties, Hamas bought these missiles. And how many weapons might have reached the region from Ukraine? They demonstrate these US-made guns," he said, adding that the situation is "quite a mess."

"If the Americans, who have pulled these assault air groups and aircraft carriers into the potential theater of war, are beginning to deliver strikes from the Mediterranean, although I don’t think that they are quite that crazy, some countries, especially Iran, will respond," Lukashenko stressed. "And there is no guarantee that an aircraft carrier will escape being sunk." In his words, many things indicate that "a serious conflict may flare up, or even a war with the use of the most lethal weapons."

"No one knows how the situation will unfold. Even those who started the whole thing - the Americans. They have no idea what this may entail," he added. 
