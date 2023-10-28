Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict

Islam Times - The US is deliberately seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Washington is deliberately taking a course to escalate the conflict and raise the stakes," he said."We have repeatedly said that the Americans and their allies do not need peace in Ukraine. (Ukraine) is just a tool for them to weaken Russia," he added, TASS reported.The diplomat reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so.Polyansky also said former Israeli regime prime minister Naftali Bennett blamed the United States, Germany and France for the breakdown of the negotiation process on Ukraine."Wars have traditionally represented a 'reasonable investment' for the US, as (US President Joe) Biden said, because these wars did not take place on US territory and allowed it to strengthen its economic power, while the costs borne by others, primarily human and humanitarian costs, were never a concern for the Americans," the diplomat said.