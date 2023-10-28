0
Saturday 28 October 2023 - 09:06

Palestinian Resistance Fighters Repel Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza

Story Code : 1091688
Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas representative based in Lebanon discussed the Israeli enemy's failed ground attack, reporting heavy losses among the Israeli forces in terms of soldiers and equipment. He pointed out that the Palestinian resistance had prepared ambushes on multiple fronts and had defensive plans in place from the beginning of the battle.

He added that they have successfully repelled the attack by using Kornet and Yassin missiles.

Hamas's armed wing had previously announced that its fighters were confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoon and east Bureij, with violent engagements occurring on the ground. The Israeli army responded with increased strikes, and the Qassam Brigades fired salvos of rockets.

In a statement, Ezzat al-Rashq, a senior Hamas official, emphasized Palestinian forces' determination to resist Zionist aggressions and thwart any invasion by the Israeli regime's army. He highlighted the readiness of the Al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces to confront aggressions with great strength.

Also, Osama Hamdan, another senior Hamas representative in Lebanon, shed light on the Israeli occupation's actions, stating, "What the occupation is doing tonight in Gaza is an attempt to create an image of victory."

In the late hours of Friday night, he predicted that with the break of dawn, the world would witness the heroic achievements of Palestinian resistance fighters in the battle of Gaza.

“Israel claimed that the operation was not a planned ground assault to avoid a dire and embarrassing situation in case of failure,” Hamdan added.

However, the Israeli military spokesman Major Nir Dinar claimed on Saturday that the regime's troops were continuing their ground operations inside the Gaza Strip, stating, "Our troops are operating inside Gaza as they did yesterday."

The Israeli army also announced the name of another soldier killed in the attack, Sergeant Shirel Haim Pour, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the attack to 310, according to the army.

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 7,326 Palestinian civilians in Gaza since October 7.
