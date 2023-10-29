Gaza Parents Mark Children’s Names on Bodies amid Israeli Bombing

Islam Times - In the face of relentless Israeli airstrikes that have left more than 7,300 Palestinians dead, including about 3,000 children, families in Gaza have resorted to writing their children's names on their bodies to ensure they can be identified in case of death.

The Israeli bombardment has created devastating levels of carnage in one of the world's most densely populated areas.Israel's unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, coupled with a total blockade and destruction of critical infrastructure, has caused immense suffering. More than 200,000 housing units have been partially or wholly destroyed, and over 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, have been internally displaced.Writing the names of children on their arms or legs is a poignant attempt by families to ensure they can bury their loved ones in marked graves rather than mass graves. Some doctors have noted that the burns on victims' bodies appear different, possibly indicating the use of internationally banned munitions. Other bodies have been torn apart in Israeli air attacks, making identification challenging.Mohammed Abu Odeh, a Gaza resident, believes Israel intentionally targets children with its precision weaponry. He recalls a painful experience during a previous conflict when he exchanged children with his brother to ensure someone would survive if their homes were targeted.This time, Abu Odeh has kept his children together and written their names on their bodies, explaining to them that it's for their safety and protection. The emotional toll on parents is profound as they grapple with preparing themselves for the worst.The practice of writing names on children's bodies is also common in United Nations-run schools, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge. Salwa Khattab, sheltering in one such school, emphasizes that nowhere in Gaza feels safe, and the war seems to target everyone.Mayar Abu Daqqa, a 13-year-old student, highlights the shock and fear that children endure, making it challenging for them to communicate. She and her peers have adopted the practice to ensure their identities are known.Sara al-Khalidi, a 40-year-old mother who used to live in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, worried that if their house was hit, her children might not be identifiable. The family survived the night and sought refuge in Khan Younis, believing it would be safer. There, they witnessed members of their extended family writing their children's names on their bodies.Initially, the idea made Sara cry, fearing it would bring bad luck. However, after seeing doctors at al-Shifa Hospital adopting the practice, she changed her mind, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the individual lives lost in the conflict.