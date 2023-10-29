Gaza Struggles amid Communication Blackout following Intense Israeli Airstrikes

Islam Times - The spokesperson for Gaza's health ministry, Ashraf al-Qudra, highlighted the devastating impact of the heavy Israeli bombardment on Gaza, saying that at least 377 more Palestinians lost their lives in so-called designated safe areas due to the intense airstrikes.

Al-Qudra further explained that Israel's actions had caused a complete paralysis of the health system, leaving medical teams and ambulances unable to respond effectively.Reiterating a plea for international assistance, he called on medical students and retired nurses to come forward to aid in the dire situation.The civil defense service in Gaza revealed that Israeli air raids had destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight. Spokesperson Mahmud Bassal stated that "hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed, and thousands of other homes were damaged," completely altering the landscape of northern Gaza.The severe communication blackout has left people in an emotional turmoil as they struggle to contact family members and seek information about their loved ones in the northern part of Gaza.Despite the blackout, some satellite phones continue to function, allowing limited updates from reporters within the Gaza Strip. However, the near-total communications disruption hampers direct communication and access to critical information.Efforts to regain connectivity have led to a social media campaign urging billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet venture, to provide internet in Gaza amid the telecommunications blackout. However, experts have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a plan given the current conditions in Gaza.Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University, explained the logistical challenges, including the lack of terminals in Gaza and fuel shortages. He emphasized the difficulty of implementing such a solution while Israel controls access to the region.The communications blackout poses a significant risk to public awareness and solidarity with Gaza, as the Israeli army's narrative may proliferate uncontested in the absence of information.Cindy McCain, the head of the World Food Program, joined others in expressing concern about the crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the need for humanity to prevail in the face of the ongoing conflict.As the people of Gaza remain disconnected from the outside world, they continue to grapple with the aftermath of the latest massive airstrikes. Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoon, and Zeitoun were heavily targeted, and medical and civil defense personnel were unable to reach these areas due to the communication breakdown.The destruction of Gaza's entire communication system has left the extent of the damage a matter of speculation, as families remain cut off from their relatives and emergency services struggle to respond.The devastating night of airstrikes, initiated by a major attack concentrated on the northern part of the Gaza Strip, began with the Israeli military's claim that al-Shifa Hospital was the headquarters of Palestinian resistance fighters' leadership, a claim later denied by Gaza authorities.The situation in Gaza remains dire, with casualties mounting, emergency services stretched to their limits, and the population enduring what is described as the most difficult and bloodiest night since the beginning of the conflict. At least 7,703 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.