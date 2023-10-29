UK Activists Protest against Israel’s Continuing Bombardment of Gaza

Islam Times - Dozens of young British trade unionists gathered to block access to Instro Precision Ltd, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, which manufactures Israeli military equipment, in protest of Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The rally, which took place in Kent, southeast England, saw over 100 participants, including teachers, academics, healthcare providers, and others, unfurl giant banners reading "Workers For A Free Palestine" and "UK: Stop Arming Israel."Protests against the Israeli airstrikes, which began on October 7, have resulted in more than 7,500 Gaza residents killed, have been taking place across Britain in recent weeks. Demonstrations ranged from small gatherings to larger rallies in cities like Glasgow, Manchester, and London, where approximately 100,000 pro-Palestinian activists marched on October 21.Critics of the Israeli regime have voiced their concerns in the face of the UK government's unwavering support for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "There's no doubt that the British government and the Western media generally are very complicit in what's happening in Gaza," said Jeanine Hourani, representing the Palestinian Youth Movement at the protest. "They are supporting a genocide that is unfolding there."Despite widespread calls from UK activists to pressure Israel to cease its shelling of Gaza, the British government, thus far, has not taken action.However, Amnesty International, which classifies Israel as an apartheid state due to its occupation of the West Bank and its blockade of Gaza, has accused Israel of "indiscriminate attacks" that resulted in Palestinian civilian casualties and should be investigated as war crimes.Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), explained that while there is a shift in language from the British government, acknowledging the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, there is no call to end the siege or criticism of Israeli actions targeting civilian facilities.Pro-Palestinian campaigner Carrie Harper expressed disappointment in the UK government's lack of leadership, highlighting the absence of a balanced view and a call for a ceasefire. "It shows an incredible lack of leadership," she added.Despite these protests, seasoned pro-Palestinian activist Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, acknowledged that large-scale protests typically don't result in immediate changes in government policy. He emphasized the importance of building a movement for change, citing the anti-Iraq war protests in 2003 as an example.While concerns arise over the right to protest, UK activists have promised to continue their rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured three weeks of Israeli military action."These protests send a fundamentally important message of solidarity to the Palestinian people," said Ben Jamal. "That, in the UK and elsewhere, there are huge bodies of people who do not share the views of their leadership and who are pushing for change."