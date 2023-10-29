0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 05:31

Turkish President Calls for End to Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Story Code : 1091876
In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Erdogan criticized Israeli bombardments, stating that they primarily target civilians and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. He stated, "Israel must immediately get out of this state of madness and stop its attacks."

The Turkish president also urged supporters of Palestine to join him in a rally in Istanbul, where they can "stand with the Palestinian people against Israeli oppression."

On Friday, Israel said it was "expanding ground operations" against Palestinians in Gaza, while the air force escalated its aerial bombardment. Subsequently, Gaza's largest telecommunications provider, Paltel, announced a "complete severance of all communications and Internet services" due to extensive airstrikes.

Later, multiple media outlets reported that Palestinian resistance fighters had successfully thwarted an attempted ground operation, noting that Israel's military had suffered significant losses.

Three weeks ago, Israel began a massive wave of airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in over 7,300 fatalities.
