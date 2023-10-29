5,000 US Troops Involved in Israeli Land War on Gaza

Islam Times - Around 5,000 American military forces have been engaged in the ground operation the Israeli army launched in Gaza on Friday night.

Security sources told Iranian News Agency that the Zionist regime’s ground onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Friday night involved three divisions and several brigades.The sources have also pointed to the participation of some 5,000 US military forces in the Israeli invasion of Gaza.Tasnim had reported earlier that the American military commanders have practically taken charge of the situation in the Israeli army as the Zionist forces suffered a crushing defeat in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and the Israeli leaders have lost trust in the management abilities and loyalty of a number of army personnel.As the Gaza Strip on Friday night came under the heaviest bombardment since the Zionists waged a brutal war 22 days ago, the Israeli army made an attempt to enter the Gaza Strip from several areas, including Bureij, Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and north of Khan Yunis.The purpose of the Israeli army’s advance on those regions is to split the Gaza Strip into two or three sections and cut off the connection among the Palestinian resistance forces before launching the next stage of the war.The Zionist regime had put the same plan into practice in 2014, which had ended in failure.Every time the Zionist regime launches a land invasion of Gaza, its officials claim that the main operation has not started yet, describing the latest attack as being limited in scope or an extension of a previous operation.The Zionists have planned a propaganda campaign to whitewash the failure of ground invasion of Gaza and suffer less humiliation.The Israeli regime’s bombardment of Gaza intensified after the military said it was “expanding operations” into the territory.The Hamas resistance movement says its fighters confronted the Zionist troops in various locations on Friday night.More than 1 million Palestinian children and their parents are living through “pure horror” in the besieged enclave, humanitarian group Save the Children said.At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.