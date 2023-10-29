Resistance on Course to Score ’Heroic Epic’ in Gaza: Hamas

Islam Times - Hamas says the Israeli regime is trying to project itself as the victor in its ongoing war against the Gaza Strip by intensifying its terrorist aggression against the Palestinian territory, while the resistance is on course to score a "heroic epic" in the battle.

"The terrorist criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to create an image of victory by putting pressure on the popular cradle in Gaza and intensifying his terrorist aggression against the strip," Osama Hamdan, a senior official with the Gaza-based resistance movement, said on Friday.He, however, added that "with the dawn hours approaching, the world will see the effects of the heroic epic that the resistance fighters fought in Gaza."The regime has been waging a relentless war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years. The surprise Palestinian offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 with more than 20,500 wounded.Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.Hamdan said, "Israel says that tonight's operation is not the planned ground invasion so as not to put itself in an embarrassing situation when it fails."He also noted that the regime had cut off communications to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to obscure its crimes by evading oversight or accountability.Hamas says the Israeli regime is preparing to commit more genocide against Gaza away from the eyes of the world."The criminal Zionist (Netanyahu) is trying to isolate Gaza from the world to prevent the transfer of images of his terrorist crimes against the innocent to the outside world, and he will not succeed in that, God willing."