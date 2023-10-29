0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 08:18

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday
‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

1. Fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked at 14:30 ‘Al-Marj’ site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits inside it
2. Fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked at 14:30 the ‘Al-Abbad’ site with guided missiles and appropriate weapons, destroying part of its main equipment
3. Fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked at 14:30 the ‘Risha’ site and ‘Al-Jerdah’ point with artillery and appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits inside it
4. Fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked at 18:00 the ‘Zar’it’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits inside it
5. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked at 18:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Abu Dajaj’ hill near ‘Zar’it’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits in it
 
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
