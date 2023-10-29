0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 08:58

Biden Administration Refuses to Meet Muslim Americans Publicly Critical of Gaza Policy

Citing several unnamed sources, the UK-based news website Middle East Eye said Biden did not include Muslim Americans who have been publicly critical of the White House’s stance toward ‘Israel’s’ brutal war on the inhabitants of the impoverished enclave.

The meeting with Muslim Americans was part of Washington’s outreach to Arab and Muslim American advocates, they said, adding that Washington focused on projecting concern rather than taking action.

Hours before the meeting between Biden and a group of Muslim Americans, a number of activists had called on a group of advocates to boycott the meeting in an attempt to make it clear that the Muslim community would not accept the White House’s excuses for its unwavering support for the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza, said one of the sources, who is in the State Department.

“There was no purpose for this meeting. The Biden Administration also refused to speak to anyone that publicly disagreed or criticized them,” the source said.

As relentless airstrikes and missile attacks by the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime claim more lives, including children, the United States has remained almost silent over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the killing of civilians around the clock there.

On Sunday, the US submitted a draft UN Security Council resolution on ‘Israel’s’ onslaught in Gaza without any mention of a ceasefire in it. The US-drafted resolution condemned the Hamas resistance group’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, urged the release of war prisoners, and supported ‘Israel’. However, it did not stipulate a call for a ceasefire.
