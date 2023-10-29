Death Toll from Hurricane Otis in South Mexico Climbs to 39

Islam Times - The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexican government said.

Mexico’s security authorities raised the death toll Saturday from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis that struck the country’s southern Pacific coast early Wednesday to 39, AP reported.Mexico Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said in a recorded video message with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted to the platform X that the probable cause of death for the 39 was “suffocation by submersion.” But she added that investigations continue and that the victims had not yet been identified.Otis struck Guerrero's coast on Wednesday as a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake mainly in the popular tourist resort of Acapulco.