Islam Times - Syrian sources announced early Sunday morning that the Zionist regime has targeted the outskirts of Syria's Quneitra province with artillery.

The Zionist regime targeted areas in the village of al-Hurriya located on the outskirts of Quneitra with artillery shells.On Wednesday, the Israeli regime once again attacked Syria's Aleppo International Airport. Following the attack, the airport's operation was halted.Earlier in October, Syrian local sources reported that the Aleppo International Airport and Damascus International Airport were targeted by the Israeli regime. The Israeli regime targeted the runways of both airports with missiles.The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime on the country in statements and letters written to the United Nations.