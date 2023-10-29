0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 10:07

Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra

Story Code : 1091949
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
The Zionist regime targeted areas in the village of al-Hurriya located on the outskirts of Quneitra with artillery shells.

On Wednesday, the Israeli regime once again attacked Syria's Aleppo International Airport. Following the attack, the airport's operation was halted.

Earlier in October, Syrian local sources reported that the Aleppo International Airport and Damascus International Airport were targeted by the Israeli regime. The Israeli regime targeted the runways of both airports with missiles.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime on the country in statements and letters written to the United Nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023